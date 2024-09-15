LETTER: Gordhan flourished at Sars

It was during Pravin Gordhan’s transformation of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in president Nelson Mandela’s administration that he was most in his element. In that role he was relatively unhindered in exercising radical, rapid executive leadership, and achieving enormous social good through innovative technical means.
After the apartheid Sars had forever, bureaucratically refused Stats SA access to Sars’ far better register of businesses, thereby debilitating Stats’ vital formal employment survey, Gordhan arranged access in days, even faster than the enabling gazette.
To advise on the overdue computerisation of Sars, in a pioneering user-accessible fashion, the communist Gordhan readily involved an Afrikaner guru at Absa who had led the seamless integrating of its component organisations’ vast, disparate systems.
Practical interdepartmental collaboration and strategic public-private partnerships: these are just two specific examples of the unsexy, behind-the-scenes, effectively revolutionary initiatives, small and large, that were typical of Gordhan.
They remain — as we contemplate the systemic disasters that seemingly endlessly unfold at major public institutions — vital lessons of his legacy.
Mark Orkin Head of Stats SA, 1995-2000
