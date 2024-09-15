LETTER: Dithering on State Enterprises Bill confusing

The ANC seemingly cannot make up its mind on the National State Enterprises Bill. On the one hand, the presidency has articulated its resoluteness on the legislation, while also recently signing a proclamation returning state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to their respective departments. On the other hand, we have recent comments by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in contradiction with the presidency.
This is problematic as it:
Indicates policy uncertainty to investors, who seek assurance on the seventh administration’s policy programme.
Confuses the electorate and taxpayers on important matters in their government, such as the turnaround of SOEs.
Interrupts the portfolio committee’s work, in terms of either forging ahead to process the legislation or move to other important matters.
The damage SOEs have caused to our governance and fiscus do not need elaborating. However, I do wish to return to the Zondo state capture commission’s recommendations, particularly on transparency and accountability. Aside from the actors who orchestrated state capture, the looting of our state’s resources occurred through a lack of robust oversight.
Through centralising SOEs in the already “super” presidency, its governance will move further away from public view than under the public enterprises department. Not only will this create large room for maladministration, it also does not speak to the focused attention our SOEs require in its various sectors.
Time has long passed on indecisiveness, particularly as it concerns clear-cut, bad legislation such as the National State Enterprises Bill.
After prolonged pain, our country has a fleeting second chance, which we cannot miss. Through devolving SOEs to their respective portfolios, the president has made the right step. Not only is the recent proclamation better policy, it also spares our country time, resources and the worrying possibility of a return to state capture.
The DA has always been of the view that our SOEs require individualised attention to determine its viability and benefit. Through this, meaningful reform can occur, either through rationalisation or partial or complete privatisation.
Our country needs to make good decisions quickly. This parliament is an inflection point and an opportunity to rewrite our history. Let us move forward.
Darren Bergman, MP DA planning, monitoring & evaluation spokesperson
