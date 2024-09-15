Any argument that our justice & constitutional development minister was an unwitting pawn in the VBS Mutual Bank heist falls apart when the fixer who persuaded her to illegally deposit Polokwane council funds with the bank shortly thereafter extended her a “loan” to buy a coffee shop in upmarket Sandton.
Her poor sister may have been murdered at Vlakplaas, but that doesn’t make Thembi Simelane any less of a crook. That she remains in such a crucial ministerial position and hasn’t already been charged shows that all the talk about throwing the book at corrupt officials is just that, talk.
Unless the DA, as a member of the government of national unity (GNU), demands her immediate removal and prosecution failing which it leaves the GNU, we must also understand that this party, which before the election promised to root out SA’s primary problem, is now enabling it to continue.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Action on Simelane
Any argument that our justice & constitutional development minister was an unwitting pawn in the VBS Mutual Bank heist falls apart when the fixer who persuaded her to illegally deposit Polokwane council funds with the bank shortly thereafter extended her a “loan” to buy a coffee shop in upmarket Sandton.
Her poor sister may have been murdered at Vlakplaas, but that doesn’t make Thembi Simelane any less of a crook. That she remains in such a crucial ministerial position and hasn’t already been charged shows that all the talk about throwing the book at corrupt officials is just that, talk.
Unless the DA, as a member of the government of national unity (GNU), demands her immediate removal and prosecution failing which it leaves the GNU, we must also understand that this party, which before the election promised to root out SA’s primary problem, is now enabling it to continue.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Justice minister and conflict of interest
LETTER: Simelane is fatally compromised
LETTER: Simelane doubly conflicted
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.