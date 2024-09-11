I have heard the ANC called a lot of things, but right-wing is not one of them.
The DA has very little say in the government regarding economic direction (or any possible improvements) as it has been kept away from all of these ministries.
The real “painful reality” is that if you borrow too much money (the opposite of austerity), and cannot pay it back, you go broke.
Guess where SA is at the moment... So my question to Mr “Anti Austerity” Gqubule is: what exactly would be your plan to ignite the economy?
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The reality is SA is broke
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column refers (“GDP will languish despite positive right-wing GNU vibes”, September 10).
I have heard the ANC called a lot of things, but right-wing is not one of them.
The DA has very little say in the government regarding economic direction (or any possible improvements) as it has been kept away from all of these ministries.
The real “painful reality” is that if you borrow too much money (the opposite of austerity), and cannot pay it back, you go broke.
Guess where SA is at the moment... So my question to Mr “Anti Austerity” Gqubule is: what exactly would be your plan to ignite the economy?
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DUMA GQUBULE: GDP will languish despite positive right-wing GNU vibes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DUMA GQUBULE: GDP will languish despite positive right-wing GNU vibes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.