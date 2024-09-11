The idea that because bad things happened there the place should just be shut, was and is a lazy cop-out. The panel members in question (De Jager, Swemmer and Van der Bank) spectacularly missed the bigger picture.
LETTER: Take Wilgenhof forward
Jaco Rabie’s article refers (“Wilgenhof alumni propose way forward for residence”, September 10).
The idea that because bad things happened there the place should just be shut, was and is a lazy cop-out. The panel members in question (De Jager, Swemmer and Van der Bank) spectacularly missed the bigger picture.
By the same logic we should bulldoze the Union Buildings, burn parliament down (well, we nearly did that), and raze many schools and churches.
Surely something positive could have emerged, something that could take the residence, university and town it is in, forward. Maybe cooler heads will prevail.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JACO RABIE: Wilgenhof alumni propose way forward for residence
