LETTER: Traditional media is vital

Society will collapse without journalism

09 September 2024 - 17:55
Tamra Veley paints a dystopian picture of a world without journalists (“Why corporate SA can’t let journalism die”, September 5).

She is right to warn us. Society will collapse into anarchy without the light shone into the dark corners of our world by journalists working in traditional media.

There is one solution: persuade (or force) Google, Facebook, X and the other social media giants to pay, say, 10% of their turnover over to a fund for distribution to the traditional media. This is the media — comprising print and digital newspapers, radio and TV — that takes responsibility for content.

After all, the social media giants will themselves go down with the ship if the traditional media founders. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TAMRA VELEY: Why corporate SA can’t let journalism die

Advertising isn’t only about sales — it can support reporting that protects democracy
4 days ago
