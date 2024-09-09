She is right to warn us. Society will collapse into anarchy without the light shone into the dark corners of our world by journalists working in traditional media.
LETTER: Traditional media is vital
Society will collapse without journalism
Tamra Veley paints a dystopian picture of a world without journalists (“Why corporate SA can’t let journalism die”, September 5).
TAMRA VELEY: Why corporate SA can’t let journalism die
TAMRA VELEY: Why corporate SA can’t let journalism die
