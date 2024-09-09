We dumped DStv in 2015 after one too many arrogant, unhelpful and disinterested interactions with its service desk. DStv still had the appalling temerity to charge me an R80 “cancellation fee” for cancelling my R900-plus monthly subscription.
In retrospect I should have just cancelled the debit order and not even bothered to tell them I was cancelling my subscription, but I was brought up to behave better and the thought that MultiChoice would act so ruthlessly in response never crossed my mind.
Its selfish punitive action speaks volumes about the business model. I’ve never regretted leaving behind the endless repeats and mind-numbing self-promoting advertisements. I’ve never looked back.
The world has moved on, technology has completely changed, and how we obtain and view our news, current affairs and entertainment has been completely revolutionised.
DStv got left behind, tripped up and entangled in its hubris, indifference, greed and arrogance. Good riddance.
Mark Lowe Durban
LETTER: Too little, too late, MultiChoice
