LETTER: Shout-out for quality writing

09 September 2024 - 17:00
Allow me a shout-out for two exceptional articles in the sports pages of Business Day — Mogamad Allie’s obituary to Brian O’Connell (“A great sporting and academic all-rounder”, September 6) and Kevin McCallum’s article (“Three female athletes, three male killers”, September 6).

I was reminded of the first purpose of journalism: fine and sensitive writing that is meant to prick the conscience and draw the attention of society to important questions of the human condition.

I am perhaps old-fashioned in that I still receive my Business Day delivered in the morning in hard copy at home. I will keep doing so because of the pleasure of reading the ideas of this quality of columnists and journalists over breakfast. Thank you for this.

Prof Yunus Ballim
Wits School of Civil & Environmental Engineering

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Three female athletes, three male killers

Murder of Uganda’s Rebecca Cheptegei by her boyfriend is latest in string of femicides
Sport
3 days ago

OBITUARY: Brian O’Connell, a great sporting and academic all-rounder

In 2013 Prof O’Connell was awarded an order of Knighthood
Sport
4 days ago
