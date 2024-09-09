Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI law ignores the facts

Private hospitals are up 193% in China and private healthcare in the UK is growing as NHS dies

09 September 2024 - 18:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A nurse at a hospital in northern Gauteng takes a patient to a ward. Picture: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
A nurse at a hospital in northern Gauteng takes a patient to a ward. Picture: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act must fail at the Constitutional Court on the basis of irrationality, if nothing else (“Business laments government’s lack of interest in NHI talks”, September 5). The president tells us policy will be fact-led, but in this case it ignores facts and cannot achieve its intended objectives, the very definition of irrationality.

The ANC purports to emulate China, so if the subject came up while the president was there last week, perhaps President Xi Jinping let him in on an open secret he could pass on to his health minister: private hospitals outnumber public ones in China and are growing.

According to The Lancet, from 2012 to 2021 the number of private hospitals increased by 193.4%, employed private hospital personnel increased by 150.4% and private hospital beds increased by 378.2%.

At last week’s International Pharmaceutical Federation Congress, the health minister exposed his limited knowledge by citing the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK as an example of a working NHI, apparently unaware that private health is growing in the UK mainly because the NHS is in its death throes.

Despite being operated by experienced people and money being poured down its funding hole, waiting lists for standard procedures grow every week and people live in pain, wait days for an ambulance and lie on trolleys in corridors hoping to see a doctor after a heart attack, to say nothing of simply getting an appointment with a GP. 

Is it any wonder that people are deserting the once holy cow and insuring and paying for private treatment, to the extent that a recent survey revealed 44% of people in their 20s and 30s would go private if necessary in the next 12 months, with most citing the need to be seen quickly as their main reason for paying for private care.

Of those who have used private healthcare in the past, 42% did not even consider using the NHS first, as Britain’s healthcare system struggles to meet demand. How is it conceivable that the SA president, health minister and his director-general are either unaware of these developments or ignore the experiences of both pragmatic, developing China and the UK’s NHS?

Sydney Kaye
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: NHI feeding trough

Charade covers up that ANC is broke and needs another fund to plunder
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Motsoaledi is wrong about NHS

Private funds cover the full range of health services, including those undertaken by the UK state
Opinion
4 days ago

Hospital association proposes mandatory medical scheme enrolment

Hasa predicts an increase of more than 50% in spending on those who depend on public healthcare
National
1 week ago

Health department gears up to publish first NHI regulations

Preparations under way include drafting regulations for appointment NHI fund board
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Winning through growing pains makes ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Cabanac appointment raises ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Cost of the competition watchdog’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Positive signs in fight against crime
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Unorthodox solvency shortcut ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Business laments government’s lack of interest in NHI talks

National / Health

LETTER: Motsoaledi is wrong about NHS

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI feeding trough

Opinion / Letters

Health department gears up to publish first NHI regulations

National / Health

KATLEGO MOTHUDI: Smoke and mirrors hide NHI’s flaws

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.