LETTER: National dialogue would be timely

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Former president Thabo Mbeki is fond of casting his elder statesmen pearls of wisdom into our muddied political pond. However, his call for a “national dialogue” is timely and appropriate because SA is in danger of rapidly losing its status as a multiparty constitutional democracy (“National dialogue will give GNU a mandate, says Mbeki”, September 4).
A majority of our political parties have been swallowed up by the GNU, thus reducing party political competitiveness and bringing us closer to a one-party state. Despite their bravado and swagger, the remaining opposition parties, especially MK and the EFF, are no realistic threat to the incumbent government and in any case pay little attention to our constitution and the application of democratic principles, even within their own organisations.
Our political pond is contaminated with fraud, corruption, bigotry and impunity. It reeks of procrastination, incompetence, failures and plain stupidity. There are no clear signs that the GNU has the political will, talent or ability to guide our country towards political, economic and social peace, progress and prosperity.
This then must be the task of our citizenry, which through civil society, business and non-governmental organisations should hold a “national dialogue” and provide a people’s mandate and manifesto to restore a state of real multiparty constitutional democracy and demand the application of the internationally recognised principles of governance in our country — integrity, transparency, accountability, adherence to the rule of law, efficiency and effectiveness, responsible fiscal and monetary policy, putting country above party and self-interest, and applying consensually agreed affordable policies and practices.
Those corporate and individual financial donors who still generously fund these failing political parties would do well to consider diverting their many millions to civil society organisations to enable them to hold such a national dialogue, without interference from politicians, and play a growing and leading role in revitalising and re-energising our struggling nation.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: National dialogue would be timely
SA is in danger of rapidly losing its status as a multiparty constitutional democracy
Former president Thabo Mbeki is fond of casting his elder statesmen pearls of wisdom into our muddied political pond. However, his call for a “national dialogue” is timely and appropriate because SA is in danger of rapidly losing its status as a multiparty constitutional democracy (“National dialogue will give GNU a mandate, says Mbeki”, September 4).
A majority of our political parties have been swallowed up by the GNU, thus reducing party political competitiveness and bringing us closer to a one-party state. Despite their bravado and swagger, the remaining opposition parties, especially MK and the EFF, are no realistic threat to the incumbent government and in any case pay little attention to our constitution and the application of democratic principles, even within their own organisations.
Our political pond is contaminated with fraud, corruption, bigotry and impunity. It reeks of procrastination, incompetence, failures and plain stupidity. There are no clear signs that the GNU has the political will, talent or ability to guide our country towards political, economic and social peace, progress and prosperity.
This then must be the task of our citizenry, which through civil society, business and non-governmental organisations should hold a “national dialogue” and provide a people’s mandate and manifesto to restore a state of real multiparty constitutional democracy and demand the application of the internationally recognised principles of governance in our country — integrity, transparency, accountability, adherence to the rule of law, efficiency and effectiveness, responsible fiscal and monetary policy, putting country above party and self-interest, and applying consensually agreed affordable policies and practices.
Those corporate and individual financial donors who still generously fund these failing political parties would do well to consider diverting their many millions to civil society organisations to enable them to hold such a national dialogue, without interference from politicians, and play a growing and leading role in revitalising and re-energising our struggling nation.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
National dialogue will give GNU a mandate, says Mbeki
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
National dialogue will give GNU a mandate, says Mbeki
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.