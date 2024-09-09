While China, the US and Europe continue to lead on new EV sales and registrations, the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook Report for 2024 highlights that a number of developing economies are making positive strides to encourage an increased uptake of EVs. This includes Thailand, Vietnam and Latin America countries.
LETTER: Motorists must be encouraged to switch to EVs
Government should introduce financial incentives
The government’s recent introduction of incentives and investment allowances for the local production of electric and hydrogen vehicles is a step in the right direction.
However, we agree with the local motor industry that if we want to create a local demand for EVs, consumers need to be financially encouraged to make the switch away from petrol and diesel internal-combustion engines (“Motor companies want new minister to change Patel’s EV policy”, September 2).
While China, the US and Europe continue to lead on new EV sales and registrations, the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook Report for 2024 highlights that a number of developing economies are making positive strides to encourage an increased uptake of EVs. This includes Thailand, Vietnam and Latin America countries.
The reason for this positive growth is that their governments have introduced bold policy frameworks and incentives to promote the purchase of EVs. This has included the lowering of import and excise taxes as well as opening the market to well-priced imported manufactured EV models.
In addition, to encourage local consumers to purchase EVs it is critical that a policy and regulatory environment is created that encourages the development of a comprehensive EV charging infrastructure network to alleviate range anxiety for EV drivers.
Zero Carbon Charge is committed to contributing towards SA’s EV transition through the construction of 120 off-grid solar powered electric vehicle charging stations across the country, due for completion by September 2025.
Off-grid charging stations are essential to ensure the increased energy demand to power EVs on our roads won’t place strain on our national grid or contribute towards greenhouse gas emissions. For context, to transition SA’s vehicle fleet to electric we'll need about 90 terawatt hours per year, requiring 61 gigawatts of peak solar photovoltaic capacity and about 74,000ha of land.
This equates to 46% of the current national energy demand. Provincial breakdowns show Gauteng requiring the most, followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. This underscores the necessity of renewable energy, as the existing grid will not be able to meet this demand.
Joubert Roux
Executive chair, Zero Carbon Charge
