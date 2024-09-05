Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sanral fooling no-one

05 September 2024 - 17:27
The writer says roads between Johannesburg and OR Tambo airport are in a state of collapse and neglect. Picture: SUPPLIED
The writer says roads between Johannesburg and OR Tambo airport are in a state of collapse and neglect. Picture: SUPPLIED

I was pleased to read about the proposed SA National Roads Agency road upgrades. (“Sanral has R50bn pipeline to improve road networks”, September 3).

However, my driving experience around Johannesburg paints a picture of collapse and neglect. I recently drove to OR Tambo airport in the dark hours, using the M1, M2 and N3, as well as the airport road.

Most of the route is unlit. Road markings are nonexistent. Even knowing the road, it is very dangerous. Floodlights on adjacent properties and oncoming motorists, forced to use their bright lights, are blinding.

These roads are among SA’s busiest, and the worst. Someone, either the Johannesburg Road Agency or Sanral, should get their act together and fix it.

I’d almost made it back from the airport when I came across a couple who had just lost the front of their car on the double-decker section of the M1. There have been no crash barriers there for years.

Thanks for the announcement, Sanral, but who do you think you’re kidding?

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

