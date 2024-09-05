Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has responded angrily to accusations that he is following a communist agenda in pursuing the new National Health Insurance (NHI) system, in terms of which private medical aid funds will be prohibited from covering any medical procedure that is performed by the NHI.
The minister responded: “If this is communism, so is the UK’s National Health Service (NHS)”. In other words, if we are communist, so is the UK.
But what are the facts? Are UK private medical funds banned from offering services offered by the NHS? The answer is a resounding no. Private funds are permitted to — and do — cover the full range of health services, including those undertaken by the UK state. Of course, all UK taxpayers contribute to the NHS, but if they have the desire and the means they are perfectly entitled to purchase private medical cover and be treated by private doctors and surgeons. Often the same specialist works for the state and privately.
The UK system is therefore poles apart from that envisaged in the NHI Act. It is a hybrid public-private system. Such a hybrid system would be far preferable for SA too. Existing private medical cover could be expanded to all employees — at least doubling the present 13-million beneficiaries (that is, members and their dependants). For those outside employment the state would directly fund public hospitals and clinics, as at present.
All that would be needed to make this approach operate effectively is ethical and competent leadership in the state health sector.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Motsoaledi is wrong about NHS
Private funds cover the full range of health services, including those undertaken by the UK state
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has responded angrily to accusations that he is following a communist agenda in pursuing the new National Health Insurance (NHI) system, in terms of which private medical aid funds will be prohibited from covering any medical procedure that is performed by the NHI.
The minister responded: “If this is communism, so is the UK’s National Health Service (NHS)”. In other words, if we are communist, so is the UK.
But what are the facts? Are UK private medical funds banned from offering services offered by the NHS? The answer is a resounding no. Private funds are permitted to — and do — cover the full range of health services, including those undertaken by the UK state. Of course, all UK taxpayers contribute to the NHS, but if they have the desire and the means they are perfectly entitled to purchase private medical cover and be treated by private doctors and surgeons. Often the same specialist works for the state and privately.
The UK system is therefore poles apart from that envisaged in the NHI Act. It is a hybrid public-private system. Such a hybrid system would be far preferable for SA too. Existing private medical cover could be expanded to all employees — at least doubling the present 13-million beneficiaries (that is, members and their dependants). For those outside employment the state would directly fund public hospitals and clinics, as at present.
All that would be needed to make this approach operate effectively is ethical and competent leadership in the state health sector.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: NHI feeding trough
Hospital association proposes mandatory medical scheme enrolment
Medical aids are out under NHI — even if it means the end of the GNU
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.