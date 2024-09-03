The fact is that the whole criminal justice system is soft on criminals and the latter have absolutely no respect for anyone, especially police officers. In SA, once perpetrators have killed one person, they think nothing of killing again and again as the criminal justice system will only “award” concurrent sentences.
LETTER: System is soft on criminals
Courts opt for concurrent rather than consecutive sentences, so punishment does not fit multiple crimes
Ian Cameron’s article refers (“Police must internalise constructive criticism on use of reasonable force”, September 3).
The fact is that the whole criminal justice system is soft on criminals and the latter have absolutely no respect for anyone, especially police officers. In SA, once perpetrators have killed one person, they think nothing of killing again and again as the criminal justice system will only “award” concurrent sentences.
The perps, if caught, get 15 to 20 years in jail, not 50 to 100 years (as in the US). In removing from society “about 40 suspected criminals in KwaZulu-Natal between April and July”, the police have probably saved the lives of countless others who would have fallen victim to these “alleged criminals”.
Jacobus Marais
Via BusinessLIVE
