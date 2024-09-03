According to higher education & training minister Nobuhle Nkabane, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) supported 1.1-million students in 26 public universities and 50 technical vocational education and training colleges in 2023 (“NSFAS — the good, the bad and the ugly”, July 26).
Later in the same article, Nkabane stated that in 2023 there were 1,112,439 students in SA’s higher education system. I assume the first number mentioned was rounded down, but even with this considered it would appear that almost all SA’s tertiary students are funded via the NSFAS.
Where in these statistics are the students, like my children, who are funded outside the NSFAS by parents, commercial student loans or other means? Am I to understand that these students are all reflected in the difference of 12,439? Even if this number is larger due to rounding down, why is the NSFAS not opened to every student, seeing as there appears to be an immaterial difference in total students enrolled and those funded by the NSFAS?
Any argument about the costs of additional funding seems misplaced as the incremental numbers would hardly cause a ripple. This is particularly relevant if, as has been reported, the NSFAS extended only about 20,000 loans to students this year, with the balance (almost all the students supported) being grant funding and not repayable.
Am I missing something?
Andrew Willcox Risidale
LETTER: Student funding puzzle
Judging by the numbers given, it would seem almost all tertiary students are funded via the NSFAS
NOBUHLE NKABANE: NSFAS — the good, the bad and the ugly
