I wish people would realise that the ANC cares not a jot about healthcare. This whole charade is to cover up that the party is broke and desperately needs another fund to plunder. They look at the medical aids’ bank balance of billions and lick their greasy lips in anticipation of a deep dive.
The ideologically flawed deputy director-general for NHI, Nicholas Crisp, has provided our greedy cadres with the perfect plan.
Thank God our civil society groups, and others in the health industry, are on top of it. It will never happen.
Andrea Robertson
LETTER: NHI feeding trough
The article by Board of Healthcare Funders MD Katlego Mothudi refers (“Smoke and mirrors hide NHI’s flaws”, September 3).
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
