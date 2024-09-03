Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kubayi’s assumption wrong

03 September 2024 - 14:53
Minister of human settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Stuart Theobald’s most recent column refers (“Facts don’t back Kubayi’s claim that banks discriminate”, September 2).

Arguing that loan outcome should equal population shares among racial groups assumes that everything else is the same except for race.

But all else is not similar in credit-relevant ways: average age is different, and average income thus is different; level of urbanisation, average level of education, and savings rates are different.

What the minister needs to show is that racial differences exist after controlling for all the other factors that affect credit decisions.

Phillip de Jager
Via BusinessLIVE

STUART THEOBALD: Facts don’t back Kubayi’s claim that banks discriminate

Home loan data shows the acceptance rate for applications by white and black borrowers is the same
Kubayi aims to unmask banks’ home loan practices

Government seeks to change race-based applications by financial institutions
LETTER: Banks might be facing Trojan horse

Backdoor nationalisation of financial sector would be death knell for economy
