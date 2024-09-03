Arguing that loan outcome should equal population shares among racial groups assumes that everything else is the same except for race.
But all else is not similar in credit-relevant ways: average age is different, and average income thus is different; level of urbanisation, average level of education, and savings rates are different.
What the minister needs to show is that racial differences exist after controlling for all the other factors that affect credit decisions.
Phillip de Jager Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Kubayi’s assumption wrong
Stuart Theobald’s most recent column refers (“Facts don’t back Kubayi’s claim that banks discriminate”, September 2).
