Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel could not turn other cheek

Political animals worldwide are guided by ‘underdog’ propaganda

03 September 2024 - 16:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man stands in front of an Israeli flag in Raanana. File photo: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
A man stands in front of an Israeli flag in Raanana. File photo: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

Bernard Benson believes the current Gaza war and its consequences is “in the name of God” (“Israel giving world sleepless nights”, September 1).

It may be from the Hamas side, but from the Israeli side it is a secular war, with the secular objective of wiping out a persistent foe that has attacked it for decades with the stated intent of eradicating it, but finally went so far over the red line that turning the other cheek was no longer a justifiable response.

Political animals worldwide, guided by “underdog” propaganda and a media that believes “if it bleeds it leads”, have piled pressure on Israel to let Hamas off the hook at the expense of Israel’s security. For example, the hysterical demands not to go into Rafah.

Yes, the very same Rafah where a hostage was found and where six were hidden then executed just as they were about to be rescued. Hamas must laugh itself silly seeing the whole liberal West giving this terrorist Iranian proxy support and succour. 

Sydney Kaye
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Israel giving world sleepless nights

Christian nations may not have turned their backs on Israel, but plenty are giving it the cold shoulder
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: In unity there is ... politicians in a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Lucky Montana, unlucky commuters
Opinion / Editorials
3.
KATLEGO MOTHUDI: Smoke and mirrors hide NHI’s ...
Opinion
4.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Beware the silver tsunami — ...
Opinion
5.
NOBUHLE NKABANE: Setas and skills are development ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Israel giving world sleepless nights

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.