Sydney Kaye Via email
LETTER: Israel could not turn other cheek
Political animals worldwide are guided by ‘underdog’ propaganda
Bernard Benson believes the current Gaza war and its consequences is “in the name of God” (“Israel giving world sleepless nights”, September 1).
It may be from the Hamas side, but from the Israeli side it is a secular war, with the secular objective of wiping out a persistent foe that has attacked it for decades with the stated intent of eradicating it, but finally went so far over the red line that turning the other cheek was no longer a justifiable response.
Political animals worldwide, guided by “underdog” propaganda and a media that believes “if it bleeds it leads”, have piled pressure on Israel to let Hamas off the hook at the expense of Israel’s security. For example, the hysterical demands not to go into Rafah.
Yes, the very same Rafah where a hostage was found and where six were hidden then executed just as they were about to be rescued. Hamas must laugh itself silly seeing the whole liberal West giving this terrorist Iranian proxy support and succour.
Sydney Kaye
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Israel giving world sleepless nights
LETTER: Israel giving world sleepless nights
