LETTER: GNU should demand reparations for arms deal

Jacob Zuma
Just when will the judicial system and our new so-called government of national unity (GNU) put an end to former president Jacob Zuma’s “Stalingrad” conduct and his frivolous mockery of SA’s globally admired constitution?
Zuma was actually the “small fish” in the arms deal scandal, who, with the connivance of the French, sold his soul and country for the paltry sum of R500,000. Thirty years have elapsed since British, Swedish and German politicians flocked to SA to pay tribute to our new democracy with one hand while peddling weapons with the other.
With collusion of the ANC and Armscor, the British, Swedish and German governments created the economic absurdity that R30bn (then worth $5bn) spent on warships and warplanes would magically generate R110bn (then $18bn) in obligatory offset benefits and create 65,000 jobs. As predicted, the offsets never materialised and were simply a vehicle to pay bribes.
Affidavits by the British Serious Fraud Office and the Scorpions in 2008 detailed how and why BAE/Saab paid bribes of £115m to secure the warplane contracts the SA Air Force had rejected in 1997. The Scorpions raided BAE’s premises in Pretoria and the Cape, and seized 460 boxes and 4.7-million computer pages of evidence.
The Debevoise & Plimpton report regarding Ferrostaal reveals that the German frigate and submarine consortia employed Armscor “bagmen” plus Tony Georgiadis to pay bribes to ANC leaders. Business Day readers will recall the Sunday Times revelations in August 2008 that bribes of R30m were paid relating to the submarine contracts, of which R28m went to the ANC. Under cross-examination during the Seriti commission of inquiry former president Thabo Mbeki admitted that Georgiadis paid “donations” to the ANC.
Corruption and human rights abuses are invariably interwoven. About 40% of global corruption is ascribed to the arms trade, which the Western countries deliberately inflict on the Global South via plunder, Third World debt entrapment and wars. Lord Denning’s long-standing 1956 legal maxim “fraud unravels everything”, plus the principle that the fraudster should not be allowed to profit financially from his fraud, was reaffirmed in England in 2019, and also by the SA Supreme Court of Appeal in 2020.
Accordingly, the GNU now has a huge opportunity to prove it is serious about our constitution by exposing the First World frauds by demanding reparations of $18bn (now worth R324bn thanks to the resultant collapse of the rand) from the British, Swedish and German governments for the arms deal offset benefits that never materialised. As per section 237 of the constitution, such actions should be implemented “without delay”.
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
