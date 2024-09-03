He says my assertion that Amsa is the only primary steel producer in the country is one of them. In fact, it is accurate. Amsa is the only steelmaker here that produces steel in all sizes from iron ore and coking coal blasted by oxygen in a furnace — hence the “blast furnace”. The others he may have in mind are small producers either melting scrap in an electric arc furnace or producing direct reduction iron (DRI, or sponge iron), which replaces scrap in an arc furnace.
He also writes that “the local automotive industry uses ArcelorMittal’s locally manufactured steel products extensively”. But I never said they didn’t. I said they did not use Amsa flat steel, which they don’t. And he says “SA’s steel industry represents a more significant portion of global production” than the 0.02% I mentioned. Here my number is incorrect by a decimal point. We produce just more than 0.2% of the world’s steel. I apologise.
The fact remains though that Amsa is an extremely inefficient and high-cost producer — its plant uses more than 50% more electricity than modern steelmakers. And the company is chronically dependent on tariff protections. It is a menace to local steel users and fabricators, where the bulk of the 200,000 workers he says are in the steel value chain are employed. This despite the fact that it is competing with steel that has to travel a long way by sea to get to SA in the first place.
Peter Bruce Former editor, Business Day and Financial Mail
LETTER: Amsa defence inaccurate
CEO Kobus Verster misses the point that the steelmaker is an extremely inefficient, high-cost producer
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) CEO Kobus Verster accuses me of “several inaccuracies” in an op-ed piece he was generously afforded (“Why safeguard measures for local steel industry are essential”, September 2) to respond to a column I recently wrote about steel production in SA (“Let’s steel ourselves for ArcelorMittal reality check”, August 22).
