LETTER: What is a ‘foreign African language’, Morero?

01 September 2024 - 14:47
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
In his attempt to tender an apology last week, newly installed Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero failed to explain his quaint reference to “foreign African languages” (Joburg mayor Dada Morero criticised over JMPD jobs for foreign nationals, August 26).

Even the media missed this disturbing remark. What really is meant by “foreign African languages”, especially when uttered in Africa by another African?

As Enoch Sontonga stated more than a century ago: Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika. I rest my case.

Mothobi Mutloatse
Johannesburg

Joburg mayor Dada Morero criticised over JMPD jobs for foreign nationals

The newly elected executive mayor was rapped over the knuckles for his controversial suggestion
National
6 days ago
