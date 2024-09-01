Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
In his attempt to tender an apology last week, newly installed Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero failed to explain his quaint reference to “foreign African languages” (Joburg mayor Dada Morero criticised over JMPD jobs for foreign nationals, August 26).
Even the media missed this disturbing remark. What really is meant by “foreign African languages”, especially when uttered in Africa by another African?
As Enoch Sontonga stated more than a century ago: Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika. I rest my case.
Mothobi MutloatseJohannesburg
LETTER: What is a ‘foreign African language’, Morero?
