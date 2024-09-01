LETTER: Uncontactable departments

In an unprecedented time, data and information change daily, if not hourly. We have so much information at our fingertips, but it is only helpful if accurate. We will only know if it is correct if someone acknowledges it.
Some local media outlets recently wrote articles on how quickly, if at all, government departments respond to journalists and their queries for news. Contacting ministers, directors-general and other key staff in departments across the government has not only become abysmal but, at times, bordering on criminal. The frustration of dealing with such unresponsive entities is palpable. Even the presidency’s hotline is not immune to such criticism.
My company deals with numerous government departments, and the service levels are shocking.
We wrote to the previous minister for agriculture in a trade document requirement for pertinent intervention. Minister Thoko Didiza and her office did not respond, so we followed up with the new minister using the same contact details. The ISP rejected three of the four emails and received a read receipt for one of the contact emails. So, do you know if the query has been seen?
There are no reference numbers, no responses or follow-ups, and it is a disappointing norm for this department and most of the government. We are writing into the ether.
Previous contact information was obtained from the official government website (https://www.gov.za/contact-your-government). Trying to get an updated list failed, as the request often timed out. The department of agriculture appears to operate a dodgy website, judging by warnings given by Google.
In this digital age, and with the assistance of AI, it is about time that we taxpayers and voters can communicate clearly and directly with those who are allocated a large chunk of our tax money.
It is high time for these so-called civil servants to be held accountable for their actions, or lack thereof. Government money should be withheld from departments that cannot communicate effectively and are uncontactable. Ministers should forgo their salaries if they are not reachable and unaccountable. The same applies to all other employees at all levels of government.
Gary Scallan Via email
