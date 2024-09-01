Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Potatoes as usual

01 September 2024 - 14:55
Picture: 123RF/TROYKA
Picture: 123RF/TROYKA

Black frost affected potato production in the northern regions of Limpopo, but the farmers are working hard to close the gap and potato deliveries in the various fresh produce markets are encouraging (Consumers to shell out more for potatoes after black frost hits, July 26).

We have had deep conversations with the leadership of Potatoes SA, a producer organisation of potato farmers, and they are confident that we have solid supplies. Therefore, we should be at ease about the supply of potatoes in our various usual stores.

The spreading of unjustified fears about the potential shortage, if anything, will give some in the market an opportunity to lift prices to levels that we would ordinarily not have seen.

Let us not panic but go on with our usual shopping. Thanks to the farmers, agribusinesses, and various stakeholders and workers, SA's food security is intact.

Wandile Sihlobo
Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

