The one thing I can agree with in Patrick Dacey’s letter about the current Middle Eastern mess (“Christians have not turned backs on Israel”, August 28) is that “nothing has changed over the course of 2,000 years”.
Dacey may assert that Christian countries haven’t turned their backs on Israel, but plenty are giving it the cold shoulder.
Everyone condemns the dreadful attack by Hamas on October 7 2023. But it’s Israel’s barbaric response that is giving the world sleepless nights. If someone invades my house and kills my wife, does that give me the right to kill the attacker’s wife? And if I can’t find her, his brothers and sisters and their children?
Of course not, but this is exactly what Israel is doing. If the discussion is about Christian principles, I can’t see they are any different to those of Islam or Judaism. Everyone preaches peace and love until the next pogrom breaks out. No barbarity is too extreme as long as it’s done in the name of God. Whose God is of course the question, and all too often if it’s the wrong God, you’re better off dead.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Israel giving world sleepless nights
