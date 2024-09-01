LETTER: GNU fixes hijacked buildings

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
The public works & infrastructure ministry is responsible for policy and legislation development regarding public works. It is also responsible for the implementation of national policy and legislation, co-ordinating the functions of public works, as well as preparing and initiating legislation for public works, and performing any other executive function provided for in the constitution.
Minister Dean Macpherson has a lot to deal with, considering almost all major cities have numerous hijacked buildings.
I was reading a recent article about a raid in Durban that was conducted in connection with hijacked buildings and undocumented foreign nationals, in which more than 123 were arrested and 117 rounds of ammunition and R4.1m rand worth of counterfeit dollars were recovered. I thought if just one raid can yield such an extent of criminality, who is the minister mandated to deal with this under the GNU, which led me to do a Google search.
McPherson has a mammoth task, considering that all the major cities have had this serious problem that received no attention for ages, until now. It is complicated by the fact that the occupants are mostly illegal immigrants.
To find solutions to this problem, he needs the co-operation of the police and the department of home affairs. So, while officials who knew about this problem tended to look the other way, there is no such luck with the GNU, as every problem area has specific executives that can be specifically held accountable for any dereliction of duty.
Well, better late than never. Can you imagine what a beautiful, orderly and successful country SA would be if we had had this form of government earlier? Every cloud has a silver lining.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
State’s R6bn lease portfolio to be probed
