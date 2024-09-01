LETTER: Female technology revolutionises health

As Women’s Month has drawn to a close, the focus on gender-based violence and economic inequality will slowly begin to fade from public discourse. While politics will may begin to wane, we can feel encouraged that big progress is being made in other areas, particularly in the private and nonprofit sectors.
A great example is offered by the advent of female technology, or FemTech, which is revolutionising women’s health through the use of technology.
Femtech encompasses a range of digital products and services designed to empower women by providing them with vital health information and tools. From menstrual tracking apps to fertility and pregnancy care tools, Femtech is giving women more control over their health and physical wellbeing. This is particularly beneficial in underserved areas, where access to healthcare may be limited.
The growth of Femtech is remarkable, with the market projected to exceed $75bn by 2025. This sector is not just about health; it’s about creating practical solutions that address inequalities women face daily. As the industry continues to expand, the potential to innovate further — perhaps by developing apps for rape counselling or workplace coaching for women — remains vast.
The ingenuity driving Femtech is a testament to how technology can empower women and create lasting change. As we move beyond Women’s Month, let’s continue to support and expand these initiatives.
Ester Maree Via email
