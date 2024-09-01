LETTER: Constitution tested

The huge legal and political battles in progress in various courts are a sombre reminder that forces are at work, testing the powers of our sacred constitution.
We are sadly witnessing compulsive serial litigation stretching the limits of legal constraints. Justice is the fulcrum on which our democracy rests. Since democracy means rule of law and the balancing of diverse opinions, it is one of the most important aspect of our democracy.
Our constitution is our safeguard against tyranny. It must go beyond mere words and become the golden pillar, which must support and enable the political system to safeguard the sovereignty of the country and rights of the people.
We realised the value of a democratic society and the need to respect one’s right and others, ensuring the supremacy of “the rule of law” that embodies the basic principles of equal treatment of all people before the law, fairness, and constitutional and actual guarantees of basic human rights.
The guilty will be punished and the innocent will be exonerated as the titanic struggles envelope our courts in an avalanche of disputes awaiting final legality.
Farouk Araie Johannesburg
