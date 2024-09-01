The column, a step-by-step instruction manual on how to repair the devastating damage inflicted on the city by gross ANC incompetence, goes straight to the many roots of the malaise.
Hopefully somebody, somewhere, will find some way of jamming this excellent column down the throats of Johannesburg’s incapable ANC counsellors.
I conclude with a plea that Mark Barnes be elected mayor of Johannesburg — forthwith.
Jon Spira Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Column is repair manual
I take issue with Business Day for failing to splash Mark Barnes’ column (“Split politics from action plan to fix Joburg”, August 29) across its front page.
The column, a step-by-step instruction manual on how to repair the devastating damage inflicted on the city by gross ANC incompetence, goes straight to the many roots of the malaise.
Hopefully somebody, somewhere, will find some way of jamming this excellent column down the throats of Johannesburg’s incapable ANC counsellors.
I conclude with a plea that Mark Barnes be elected mayor of Johannesburg — forthwith.
Jon Spira
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MARK BARNES: Separate politics from action plans to fix Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: New election needed
LETTER: Joburg a caring city
LETTER: Tom Eaton’s joy in tearing down Joburg is absurd
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.