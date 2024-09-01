Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Column is repair manual

01 September 2024 - 14:39
I take issue with Business Day for failing to splash Mark Barnes’ column (“Split politics from action plan to fix Joburg”, August 29) across its front page.

The column, a step-by-step instruction manual on how to repair the devastating damage inflicted on the city by gross ANC incompetence, goes straight to the many roots of the malaise.

Hopefully somebody, somewhere, will find some way of jamming this excellent column down the throats of Johannesburg’s incapable ANC counsellors.

I conclude with a plea that Mark Barnes be elected mayor of Johannesburg — forthwith.

Jon Spira
Johannesburg

MARK BARNES: Separate politics from action plans to fix Johannesburg

Decay can only be halted with forensic-like attention to detail and immediate interventions
Opinion
3 days ago
