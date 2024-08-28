The SA government is the author of it own illegitimacy. It’s not hard to see why or how all of these extortion rackets arise. In SA it’s perfectly legitimate for the SA Revenue Service to levy taxes, municipalities to fleece residents, and the government generally to help itself to a slice of everything through VAT, while delivering absolutely zero in return.
In a country where the state is in effect an extortion racket, demanding payment for no visible purpose, why should ordinary citizens not do the same? Like the government, all you need do is find something — anything — with an income stream, and insert yourself into it. If the government can do this, why shouldn’t everyone?
Stuart Meyer Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: State sets the example
It’s not hard to see why or how extortion rackets arise
Mark Shaw’s article refers (“What to do about extortion syndicates’ challenge to state legitimacy”, August 28).
The SA government is the author of it own illegitimacy. It’s not hard to see why or how all of these extortion rackets arise. In SA it’s perfectly legitimate for the SA Revenue Service to levy taxes, municipalities to fleece residents, and the government generally to help itself to a slice of everything through VAT, while delivering absolutely zero in return.
In a country where the state is in effect an extortion racket, demanding payment for no visible purpose, why should ordinary citizens not do the same? Like the government, all you need do is find something — anything — with an income stream, and insert yourself into it. If the government can do this, why shouldn’t everyone?
Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.