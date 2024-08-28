LETTER: Setting the record straight on Marikana

Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman’s letter, which made passing reference to the alleged fate of Marikana commission records in the University of Cape Town (UCT) libraries’ special collections in the fire of April 2021, contained some inaccuracies (“Inaction draws into question NPA independence”,August 18).
As the archivist in UCT Libraries responsible for the deposit of papers emanating from the Marikana commission I am writing to correct the errors. As an academic archive, special collections do not generally preserve governmental records. But in this instance — and given its broader significance — we were pleased to receive the personal and annotated reference set of the commission’s chair, judge Ian Farlam, who had received permission from the department of justice & constitutional development.
This included a hybrid mix of printed transcripts of hearings and heads of argument with a hard drive containing exhibits. The digital exhibits on the hard drive were immediately migrated for digital preservation and remain intact on UCT servers. Shortly before the UCT fire of April 2021 the printed material had been removed from secure storage for archival processing in an area that was devastated by the Jagger Library fire.
However, the full digital record remains publicly accessible on a dedicated website hosted by the department of justice & constitutional development. The official set of records should be permanently preserved in the National Archives as public records subject to the National Archives & Records Service of SA Act. While the losses of the Jagger fire were in some cases catastrophic, thankfully that does not include the loss of public access to data emerging from the Marikana commission.
Clive Kirkwood UCT Libraries archivist
