It is disturbing to learn that the trade, industry & competition minister is considering changing Regulation 28 of the Pensions Act to oblige pension funds and other asset managers to invest in state enterprises and other development finance institutions (“Prescribed assets a no-go area, top FSCA official says”, August 14).
The ANC and its alliance partners will do everything in their power to obtain state and private pension money. When politicians tell you to invest in something, you are obviously being forced to make poor investments.
Since 2012 civil service pensioners have been rightly concerned about the looting of their fund, especially regarding the ill-considered investments made by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).
Due to sustained pressure by the Association for the Monitoring & Advocacy of Public Service Pensions the Mpati commission, appointed in 2020, found that the GEPF suffered a loss of R34bn due to the aforementioned investments, that there was a lack of transparency at the PIC, and that there was improper and inefficient management.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the recommendations of the commission require urgent attention, but nothing has been done about it and no-one has been prosecuted. The cause is that the GEPF and the PIC are staffed by cadres and therefore are under direct political control, and these investments were made against risky political priorities.
The accountability of these two bodies has been questioned for a long time and parliamentary oversight is lacking. The deputy finance minister should not act as PIC chair.
Various bodies and institutions, including Solidarity, Old Mutual Wealth and Futuregrowth, have warned that prescribed assets are high risks. The minister’s proposal must be rejected, as state capture cannot be corrected by hijacking pensions.
Hardus Mynhardt Mossel Bay
LETTER: No to hijacking pensions
Hardus Mynhardt
Mossel Bay
