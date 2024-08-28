A decade of austerity and structural reforms? How can running huge and growing deficits and increasing regulatory constraints be taken as austerity and structural reform?
LETTER: It is Gqubule’s diagnosis that is wrong
Running huge deficits and increasing regulatory constraints cannot be called austerity
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column refers (“ANC has diagnosis, but no cure for malaise”, August 27).
A decade of austerity and structural reforms? How can running huge and growing deficits and increasing regulatory constraints be taken as austerity and structural reform?
The only real structural reform so far has been freeing electricity generation from regulatory purgatory, and the benefits are quite clear, though load-shedding has disappeared mainly as a result of private sector generation, principally solar photovoltaic.
Dirk Els
Via BusinessLIVE
