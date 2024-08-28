LETTER: Christians have not turned backs on Israel

A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
I was astonished to read SA chief rabbi Warren Goldstein’s criticism of UK Anglican archbishop Justin Welby and Pope Francis, for abandoning Israel, Africa and Europe to jihadists.
This is simply not true, as all Christians undoubtedly know. Goldstein displayed his ignorance of Christian principles, which is reminiscent of Jesus’s heated discussions with the Pharisees. It seems nothing has changed over the course of 2,000 years.
Christian countries have not turned their backs on Israel since the barbaric attacks of October 7 2023, when over 3,000 Hamas fighters and their supporters broke through Israeli security fences and murdered more than 1,200 Israelis, including a small percentage of Israeli Defence Forces personnel who did their best to defend the innocent civilians. One can never justify the actions of the perpetrators for this heinous crime.
What makes Goldstein’s utterances questionable is what transpired in our own country in the past, which he should surely be aware of. The Rivonia trial resulted in Nelson Mandela and his fellow trialists being incarcerated on Robben Island in 1964. These were men who supported the armed struggle, in which innocent people were maimed and killed.
Yet on Robben Island they were visited by Christian pastors of various denominations. In certain Catholic schools prayers were said for the release of Mandela and his fellow inmates. And the citizens of SA owe an enormous debt of gratitude to “The Arch”, Desmond Tutu, who preached peace and love.
Since October 7 Israel has been supported in its supply of arms and military equipment largely by the US, Italy and Germany, three predominantly Christian countries.
Patrick Dacey Northwold
