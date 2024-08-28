Bernard Benson’s letter refers (“Farming puzzle”, August 26). The point of my previous letter concerned the need to be watchful of land use needs in specific agricultural-rich areas of SA (“Farmland must be protected”, August 22).
A watchful eye on these issues is vital for our long-term food security needs. SA is indeed a big country — about 122-million hectares. Agriculture also takes a sizeable portion of the country, about 78-million hectares.
But we must appreciate that only 17%-20% of these 78-million hectares is suitable for field crops, irrigation and horticultural production. More than 55% of farmland is ideal only for extensive grazing, and another 20% for intensive pastures and animal production.
Therefore, our farmland’s potential is limited in certain areas. We must be careful of the land use in such areas. Water is indeed also a vital part of this discussion.
Wandile Sihlobo Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
LETTER: Benson misses the point
Potential of farmland is limited in certain areas, and we must take care when using land there
