LETTER: Banks might be facing Trojan horse

28 August 2024 - 15:06
Human Settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ FREDDY MAVUNDA
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi intends to introduce legislation compelling banks to explain why mortgage applications by disadvantaged people are declined (“Kubayi aims to unmask banks’ home loan practices”, August 27).

Disclosure is voluntary at present, and one wonders why it must be made compulsory given that statistics reveal that more or less the same proportion of applications from previously disadvantaged and previously advantaged individuals are denied.

Assuming the government genuinely lacks sufficient data on mortgage rejections, it is of critical importance that this proposed law is not a Trojan horse leading to the government compelling banks to extend specific mortgages — or classes of mortgages.

That would be the death knell for our economy as it would constitute backdoor nationalisation of the banking sector. We would have the VBS Mutual Bank corruption saga times a thousand.

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

