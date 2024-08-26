Bill Clinton’s 1992 successful presidential campaign strategy — “It’s the economy, stupid!” — should in SA’s reference be “It’s productivity, stupid!” when we compare the performance of state-owned enterprises, government departments and municipalities.
The ANC drove transformation as a tick-box exercise, it was not about whether the person could do the job, it was about the hope that the person could do the job. Thirty years later nothing is being done by anybody in the above category, except where the DA runs things.
For a great deal of people working in the ANC orbit of control, work is considered a place to go to just do nothing, give contracts out, or try to steal something or wield power with no integrity, intelligence or energy.
Looking at Eskom, improvements there are lauded, but its 70% energy availability factor (EAF) is still way off the US and European power producers’ EAFs, which run at mid-80%.
Eskom’s costs are still too high. It should be staffed by about 18, 000 people, not 40,000. It is paying 10 times the cost of parts to prop up empowerment — essentially it is making electricity unaffordable because it won’t cut hard costs.
Look at Portnet — the reason it can’t make money is that the wage bill is higher than any other similar operation worldwide. It too employs too many people who are not productive.
Recently there was a forced management change at the Port of Cape Town because management were out of their depth. They are now employed elsewhere in the Transnet group in a senior management position.
Transnet’s problems will just continue because it won’t take hard decisions on terminating non-performing staff.
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
LETTER: State must act on non-performance
Eskom should be staffed by about 8, 000 people, not about 40,000
Rob Tiffin
Cape Town
