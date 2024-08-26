We have built 17 tugs since 2006. One tug remains undelivered at the shipyard due to legal issues. Why this issue cannot be resolved after six years is beyond me — the tug is almost complete.
What has happened to the 16 tugs that were delivered? I believe they are mostly in various stages of disrepair. Why is this? How long will these new tugs last when maintenance is not carried out properly?
Transnet is now using companies for procurement of technical items, yet they have no marine knowledge. It takes four times as long to get tugs repaired as it should due to procurement processes and contracts being awarded to incompetent companies.
Supplying new tugs will not solve the problems as we do not have enough tug masters trained on the new type of tugs. We do not have sufficient pilots.
LM Gontier
LETTER: New tugboats no panacea
