LETTER: New tugboats no panacea

26 August 2024 - 17:02
I read with interest that Transnet has acquired second-hand tugs from a foreign entity (“Tugboats launched to improve port turnaround times”, August 22). What has happened to government’s policy of local procurement and employment of our people?

We have built 17 tugs since 2006. One tug remains undelivered at the shipyard due to legal issues. Why this issue cannot be resolved after six years is beyond me — the tug is almost complete.

What has happened to the 16 tugs that were delivered? I believe they are mostly in various stages of disrepair. Why is this? How long will these new tugs last when maintenance is not carried out properly?

Transnet is now using companies for procurement of technical items, yet they have no marine knowledge. It takes four times as long to get tugs repaired as it should due to procurement processes and contracts being awarded to incompetent companies.

Supplying new tugs will not solve the problems as we do not have enough tug masters trained on the new type of tugs. We do not have sufficient pilots.

LM Gontier
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Transnet seeks supplier of spare parts for locomotives

State-owned rail operator sources generic equipment from global firms to get trains on the move again, despite ongoing impasse with Chinese ...
Business
1 day ago

Grindrod aims to recover margins and invest strategically

Weather events, weak price performance of its commodities and increased group interest expenses hampered performance, CEO says
Companies
3 days ago

Tugboats launched to improve port turnaround times

The vessels will aid the faster movement of cargo and container ships, says minister in the presidency
National
3 days ago
