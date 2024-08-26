The suggestion seems to be that it is under threat from housing development, mining and golf courses. But SA is a big country. At 122-million hectares it is five times the size of the UK. Farmland comprises 96-million hectares, of which 17-million is arable.
The Johannesburg municipal area covers 1,645km², so if we built a new one it wouldn’t make much of a dent in the overall land mass.
The critical factor in farming isn’t so much the amount of land that’s available but rather how much water there is to grow crops.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Farming puzzle
I’m scratching my head in trying to understand the point of Wandile Sihlobo’s letter (“Farmland must be protected”, August 22).
