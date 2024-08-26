Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Farming puzzle

26 August 2024 - 18:15
Picture: ALON SKUY
I’m scratching my head in trying to understand the point of Wandile Sihlobo’s letter (“Farmland must be protected”, August 22).

The suggestion seems to be that it is under threat from housing development, mining and golf courses. But SA is a big country. At 122-million hectares it is five times the size of the UK. Farmland comprises 96-million hectares, of which 17-million is arable.

The Johannesburg municipal area covers 1,645km², so if we built a new one it wouldn’t make much of a dent in the overall land mass.

The critical factor in farming isn’t so much the amount of land that’s available but rather how much water there is to grow crops.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

