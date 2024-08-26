LETTER: Disgraceful ignorance

Hooray for Rolene Marks, she has got things straight (“Editorial overlooks grim facts about Iran”, August 11).

The original article (“Time to cool tensions in the Middle East”, August 6) was nothing less than an attempt to justify the psychotic behaviour of an entire Iranian government that is consumed with hatred of anything and everything Israeli.

Iran has become the ultimate terrorist state. It is a downright disgrace that any modern-day journalist should suffer from this level of sheer ignorance about the real variables in the age-old Islam-Judaism equation in the Middle East.

Johannes Viljoen

Via email

