Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cancer of extortion

26 August 2024 - 17:46
Graphic: Dorothy Kgosi
Graphic: Dorothy Kgosi

The ubiquitous so-called construction mafias were spawned by the racial engineering of the ANC (“SA’s extortion mafias spread their tentacles to new sectors”, August 26). The ANC has an obsessive love for racial quotas and all forms of contract
set-asides.

These distortive intrusions into government contracts have, unsurprisingly, inculcated a “free lunch” attitude among opportunistic and well-organised gangsters. How could we have expected otherwise?

If a good chunk of any government contract must go to local business, gangsters merely jump the gun and move in before the bickering ANC structures have decided which cadre gets the 30% or so benefit. And of course the gangsters draw little distinction between public and private contracts.

The ANC would shed bitter tears, but the way to start cauterising this cancer of extortion is to abandon the whole catastrophe of set-asides and racial preference. In other words, abandon BEE.

There would be an additional bonus: our strangled economy would finally be able to grow at its 5% potential.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

