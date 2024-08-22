Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unhealthy compact of one

Opposition to NHI was inevitable when feedback was ignored and stakeholders were overridden

22 August 2024 - 16:37
Picture: 123RF
Stiff opposition to National Health Insurance (NHI) was inevitable when feedback was ignored and key stakeholders were overridden (“NHI will be GNU’s sternest test”, August 21). You find yourself signing a “compact” with no-one but yourself.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi may be “confident”, but it appears to be grounded only in his own hubris rather than support. The roadshow he is on now is not to consult but to batter opponents into submission. Or try to.

Maybe, just maybe, the engaged stakeholders who have been trying to be heard have a point. Could there be just the slightest chance that the ANC apparatchiks got this wrong?

In doubling down on this more-than-flawed piece of socialist idealism, Motsoaledi has shown yet again that being a doctor does not mean he is qualified for this role.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

