LETTER: Tax-efficient investment vehicles needed

Imagine the transformative potential of investing R1bn in SA, and allowing it to circulate through the economy 10 times in just one year. With the government collecting 15% VAT on each transaction, the VAT receipts alone would surpass R1bn, generating substantial revenue for public services.
Furthermore, this investment would lead to increased income tax and corporation tax receipts together with a reduction in unemployment benefits, thanks to the creation of new jobs.
This scenario starkly illustrates how high taxation can hinder economic growth and government revenue. However, by implementing targeted tax-saving schemes that encourage investments with such positive impacts, we can unlock tremendous benefits for both the economy and society.
To achieve this, the government could establish a tax-efficient investment vehicle that appeals to both domestic and foreign investors, ideally one that is tradable on the JSE. This investment would need to incorporate features that attract traditional investors, similar to those offered by pension and investment funds, but without the burden of exorbitant management fees.
Research indicates that even moderate fees can erode up to 40% of an investment over an average working lifetime. Add that back to a pension pot and you have a killer pension product.
Given these compelling advantages for both investors and the government, it is crucial that a thorough exploration of this possibility takes place — especially by the DA.
Addressing concerns about favouring the wealthy can be managed by reframing this initiative as a means to harness the assets of the affluent and redirect them towards uplifting the less fortunate. By doing so, we can create a win-win situation that not only drives economic growth but also fosters a more equitable society.
Let’s take this strategy and thrust it down the throats of our politicians and thereby reshape our investment strategy for the betterment of all South Africans.
Robin Ducret Franschhoek
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Tax-efficient investment vehicles needed
Products would provide benefits for both investors and the government
Imagine the transformative potential of investing R1bn in SA, and allowing it to circulate through the economy 10 times in just one year. With the government collecting 15% VAT on each transaction, the VAT receipts alone would surpass R1bn, generating substantial revenue for public services.
Furthermore, this investment would lead to increased income tax and corporation tax receipts together with a reduction in unemployment benefits, thanks to the creation of new jobs.
This scenario starkly illustrates how high taxation can hinder economic growth and government revenue. However, by implementing targeted tax-saving schemes that encourage investments with such positive impacts, we can unlock tremendous benefits for both the economy and society.
To achieve this, the government could establish a tax-efficient investment vehicle that appeals to both domestic and foreign investors, ideally one that is tradable on the JSE. This investment would need to incorporate features that attract traditional investors, similar to those offered by pension and investment funds, but without the burden of exorbitant management fees.
Research indicates that even moderate fees can erode up to 40% of an investment over an average working lifetime. Add that back to a pension pot and you have a killer pension product.
Given these compelling advantages for both investors and the government, it is crucial that a thorough exploration of this possibility takes place — especially by the DA.
Addressing concerns about favouring the wealthy can be managed by reframing this initiative as a means to harness the assets of the affluent and redirect them towards uplifting the less fortunate. By doing so, we can create a win-win situation that not only drives economic growth but also fosters a more equitable society.
Let’s take this strategy and thrust it down the throats of our politicians and thereby reshape our investment strategy for the betterment of all South Africans.
Robin Ducret
Franschhoek
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.