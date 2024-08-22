Sure, it’s a complex, protectionist and unfair world. Everyone’s looking out for their own and seeking to game the system to their advantage. But thus it has always been.
All we can do is start with what we can do — agriculture, banking and mining — and extrapolate from there. Starting with building the infrastructure to properly access Southern and East Africa (bind them to us physically). We used to be good at infrastructure, remember?
Armed with the Southern African Development Community, the African Continental Free Trade Area and working railways, roads, power and fibre connections with our immediate region, we’ve got a fighting chance.
But if you don’t build it, no-one will come. And certainly, no-one else is going to tell us how to do it. Policy doesn’t build or create anything. But if we lay down the bricks, mortar, food, money and communications, I reckon we’ll be surprised at how much turns up.
LETTER: SA must make it work
We have the tools, but we need to lay the foundation
It is not the World Bank’s job to detail the minutiae of what our policies and strategies should be (“World Bank falls short on how SA should plan for new global production networks”, August 22).
Stuart Meyer
