Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Retirement age arbitrary and callous

A defined-contribution pension scheme places all the risk on employees, so they should have more of a say

22 August 2024 - 16:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/JOZEF POLC
Picture: 123RF/JOZEF POLC

Khaya Sithole’s most recent column refers (“Age is the next frontier in retirement fund reform”, August 22).

The retirement age is a remnant of the old fixed-benefit pension fund, which was, in effect, eliminated 30 years ago. With defined-contribution schemes the employee takes on the full risk of investment returns and longevity. However, being forced to “retire” at a given age puts the employee in an impossible situation.

Employers know that by forcing a person to retire before there is a big enough retirement pool is to effectively cast the employee into the wilderness with little chance of re-employment at that age. In the end, it is left to the state to pick up the slack.

Unfortunately, retirement age is built into the employment contract. This needs to change. Setting a retirement age of, say, 65 in a contract is arbitrary and unfair. Given that defined contribution places all the risk on the employee, surely it should be left to employees to decide when they want to retire?

If they become too old to work, physically or mentally, there are different mechanisms to “retire” an employee. But nowadays for most people age 65 presents no such impediment, and being forced to leave employment before there is a sufficient pension fund pool is callous and irresponsible. It should also be unlawful.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
OBITUARY: TV teacher William Smith touched the ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Let’s steel ourselves for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Joburg needs an election, not a ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Age is the next frontier in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Great winemakers do so much ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Two pots are better than one

Features

YOUR MONEY: Retirement annuity or preservation fund?

Money & Investing

Four tips to navigate the new pension rules

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.