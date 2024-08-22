I fully agree a new election is desperately needed, but the only way this improves outcomes is if a strong enough bloc — with a track record — emerges that is actually committed to improving things.
LETTER: New election needed
The challenge is having a strong enough bloc emerge that is committed to improving things
Your editorial opinion refers (“Joburg needs an election, not a coronation”, August 22).
I fully agree a new election is desperately needed, but the only way this improves outcomes is if a strong enough bloc — with a track record — emerges that is actually committed to improving things.
A new election will see the MK party in the room, the EFF likely gone and the ANC weaker that ever. That leaves the “sell to the highest bidder” Patriot Alliance, “we’ll loan our votes” ActionSA and a sprinkling of former DA voters propping up the egos of Rise Mzansi and Build One SA.
Gauteng will get the government it deserves, and it will have to get over its ideological/racial/tonal/Zille unhappiness (pick one) with the DA if it wants better. For anyone paying attention, the record of this council over recent years has shown us what we need to know.
Martin Neethling
