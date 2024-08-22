Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC has played DA

22 August 2024
Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Parliament
The government of national unity (GNU) has brought — not bought — a degree of financial stability to SA.

However, ministers of state from the previous opposition parties have been deftly stroked into the long grass, where any success won’t be too widely noticed and any failures can be played up. The removal of land reform from John Steenhuisen’s agriculture portfolio is a case in point.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent SACP speech made it clear that the ANC still has its fingers on the real levers of power and that fundamental policy changes regarding the state-owned enterprises, mining, BEE and cadre deployment would not happen on his watch.

Meanwhile, unemployment levels continue to rise, every state agency needs truckloads of additional cash, and the morally bankrupt still occupy their positions of power. Only one thing has changed — with the opposition MK and EFF parties in disarray, no-one is even trying to hold the ANC’s GNU to account.

The DA has been silenced and the ANC has shown once again how easily the gullible and power hungry can be manipulated.     

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

