The writer argues that former opposition voices in the DA, the IFP and others are now silenced by their inclusion in the GNU and that therefor ANC impunity will continue. Picture: GCIS
It is regrettable that so few South Africans will actually read or be aware of Paul Hoffman’s timely reminder of the multitude of corruption and gross mismanagement offences committed by ANC appointees — current and former — which are now being deviously swept under the carpet, perpetuating the party’s avoidance of any form of consequence for those who are responsible. (“ANC’s endless sea of impunity”, August 12).
Sadly, notwithstanding the “renewal” promises of the ANC, the tide of impunity is likely to rise, as former opposition voices in the DA, the IFP and others are now silenced by their inclusion in the so-called government of national unity (GNU). The current opposition parties, the EFF and MK, are awash with failed ANC cadres and alleged looters and bribe takers, even at leadership level.
If the absence of accountability and consequence continues in our political environment it will be up to civil society to collectively and forcefully demand that the universally accepted principles of good governance be immediately and publicly applied by the current government, albeit one comprising a mishmash of conflicted and corrupt political establishments.
Under the convenorship of organisations such as Outa, Defend Our Democracy, Freedom Under Law and other like-minded associations, a widely inclusive civil society could hold its own Codesa and emerge as a game-changer that restores dignity, honour, courage and integrity to our fractured and fatigued nation.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: A Codesa of civil society
David Gant
Kenilworth
