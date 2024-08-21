Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hiding behind Zuma the untouchable

Floyd Shivambu opts to duck for cover as action on VBS Mutual Bank hots up

21 August 2024 - 05:00
MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.

I refer to Natasha Marrian’s column (“Shivambu’s EFF exit paves way for others to join Zuma’s party”, August 16). There might be a far simpler explanation than hers.

Since the Zondo state capture commission has stimulated some action into prosecuting those embroiled in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, which is likely to include Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema, the former might think it’s safest to hide behind Jacob Zuma, who seems politically untouchable these days.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Malema reassigns Shivambu’s powers after defection

EFF leader says all of Floyd Shivambu's party responsibilities will move to his office
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON: The old left is dead, but the new lot aren’t even trying

The left, at least theoretically, is there to guard societies against capitalism’s more voracious urges
Opinion
1 day ago

I feel the pain I felt when my mother passed away, Malema says of Shivambu’s exit

EFF leader Julius Malema described former deputy Floyd Shivambu's departure as a sore loss, saying it reminded him of the pain he felt when he lost ...
Politics
5 days ago
