Since the Zondo state capture commission has stimulated some action into prosecuting those embroiled in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, which is likely to include Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema, the former might think it’s safest to hide behind Jacob Zuma, who seems politically untouchable these days.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Hiding behind Zuma the untouchable
Floyd Shivambu opts to duck for cover as action on VBS Mutual Bank hots up
I refer to Natasha Marrian’s column (“Shivambu’s EFF exit paves way for others to join Zuma’s party”, August 16). There might be a far simpler explanation than hers.
