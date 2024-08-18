Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Xenophobia rears its head again

SA has attempted to build a sense of citizenship on civic grounds

18 August 2024 - 14:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Miss SA top 13 finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: SUPPLIED
Miss SA top 13 finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: SUPPLIED

The controversy surrounding Chidimma Adetshina’s participation in the Miss SA pageant has placed into focus, again, the questions of xenophobia, Afrophobia, belonging and what it means to be South African.

Hostility towards Adetshina was apparent even before the department of home affairs confirmed suspected irregularities by her mother in documenting her birth. Predictably and rightly, such hostility has attracted widespread condemnation, including in your publication. But this understates the issue.

Lacking a common ethnic, cultural or religious identity, SA has attempted to build a sense of citizenship on civic grounds. Rather than on ties of blood, what it means to be a “South African” rests (at least nominally) on civic ties of allegiance to a common homeland, and to the shared values of a constitutional democracy.

For this to be credible, citizenship as a state of belonging to the polity, and an entitlement to participate in public life, cannot be qualified by whether one holds that citizenship by virtue of birth and descent or by lawful naturalisation. Xenophobia ultimately refuses to recognise this, making one group of citizens perpetual outsiders, never able to be “one of us”. The consequences of this are not only on display in crass public discourse, but in outbreaks of physical violence.

Citizenship cannot rest on one’s race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or any other ascriptive characteristic. Yet a large body of legislation is explicitly indexed to race. More to the point, a great deal of our public conversation is built around narratives of exclusion. Think of such descriptors as “land thieves”, “settlers”, “alien cultures” or “the Indian question”.

Impugning the legitimacy of anyone’s citizenship undermines — possibly intentionally — the civic bonds that are the best hope for social cohesion. That this is often done with a patina of intellectual respectability or an appeal to SA’s painful history, or to “social justice”, makes no difference to its deleterious impact.

Hostility to SA citizens based on origins beyond the country’s borders cannot be disentangled from a willingness to agitate against those of different races or cultures. One inevitably leads to the other. They jump borders.

Those concerned about xenophobia or Afrophobia would do well to bear this in mind.

Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DUMA GQUBULE: Xenophobes should be directing anger at ANC

International migrants should not be blamed for SA’s crime and unemployment woes
Opinion
5 days ago

SAM MKOKELI: McKenzie’s comments straight out of Trump’s fascist playbook

Populism is no light matter, as it is a threat to democracy. In our case, it is being fermented by an economy that doesn’t work for most, writes Sam ...
Opinion
1 week ago

ID fraud may have happened when Adetshina was registered, says home affairs

The department has expanded its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme
National
1 week ago

Parents ask home affairs to probe Chidimma Adetshina’s nationality

The department will verify the Miss SA contestant’s status to put the matter to bed, says home affairs minister Leon Schreiber
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Trump-type xenophobia in Women’s Month

SA-born Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has been subject to public pressure due to her Nigerian ancestry
Opinion
1 week ago

STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: SA Citizenship Act — a matter of identity, inclusion and unity

Chidimma Adetshina’s success should be a reason to celebrate SA's diverse heritage
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ELIAS PHAAHLA: Julius Malema should fall on his ...
Opinion
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Shivambu’s EFF exit paves the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Unexpected discoveries of a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUNGILE MASHELE: ‘User-pays’ principle leaves ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Right to choose
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

SAM MKOKELI: McKenzie’s comments straight out of Trump’s fascist playbook

Opinion

ID fraud may have happened when Adetshina was registered, says home affairs

National

Parents ask home affairs to probe Chidimma Adetshina’s nationality

National

EDITORIAL: Trump-type xenophobia in Women’s Month

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.