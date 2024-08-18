Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Inaction draws into question NPA independence

18 August 2024 - 13:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The constitution expressly requires that all organs of state make effective and efficient use of resources. That the treasure trove of Zondo commission data is a resource of use to the prosecuting authority is beyond question. A good chunk of the roughly R1bn spent on the commission went into the creation of the database.

Yet the data has not reached the interested prosecutors more than two years after the finalisation of the report of the commission, and for far longer since the data was assembled. Why this is so is disputed — there has either been gatekeeping or neglect in maintaining access to the electronic database.

The chair of the oversight body in parliament, the justice portfolio committee of the National Assembly, has noted that “the committee will call the department and all the role players to enlighten MPs and the public on this serious matter. The country’s reputation to deal with crime and corruption is at stake when allegations of this nature are circulated”.

Quite so. When the Marikana commission offered its records to the University of Cape Town, the archivists there insisted on ink on paper, pointing to the pitfalls of cyberspace as a storage facility. The records went up in flames when the university’s library caught fire. That fate does not await the Zondo commission data. Whatever the reason for the data not being made available for so long, heads should roll.

The lack of independence of the National Prosecuting Authority is highlighted by the ineffectiveness of its efforts to secure access to the data. Countering corruption should, constitutionally speaking, be the mandate of an independent body of trained specialists who are properly resourced and secure in their tenure of office. And not too shy to act without fear, favour or prejudice. 

Paul Hoffman
Director, Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

HILARY JOFFE: New digital unit takes shape as partnership targets crime

Unit will extract and analyse data from encrypted devices to provide evidence that can stand up in court
Opinion
2 days ago

Ninety-five Libyans arrested at alleged military base to be deported

The men were arrested in July after police raided a farm in White River
National
3 days ago

Kingpin accused’s bid to split VBS case a ‘Stalingrad tactic’

Alleged VBS kingpin Danny Msiza has asked high court to separate  charges against him and a co-accused from 10 others
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ELIAS PHAAHLA: Julius Malema should fall on his ...
Opinion
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Shivambu’s EFF exit paves the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Unexpected discoveries of a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUNGILE MASHELE: ‘User-pays’ principle leaves ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Right to choose
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Kingpin accused’s bid to split VBS case a ‘Stalingrad tactic’

National

Ninety-five Libyans arrested at alleged military base to be deported

National

HILARY JOFFE: New digital unit takes shape as partnership targets crime

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.